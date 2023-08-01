Contests
Family friend rallying community to help family after 4-year-old killed

Makenzi Warnock owns a crafts business and is using her store to create and sell dinosaur and Scooby-Doo-themed tumblers, sippy cups and more in Ryder McDaniel’s honor.(MGN)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A family friend is hoping to rally her community to help the family of a 4-year-old raise money for the child’s funeral expenses.

Ryder McDaniel, 4, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital following a head-on crash sometime Saturday night in Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said six other people were seriously injured in the crash that happened on U.S. 22. Ryder was in a car with four other family members when the crash happened, according to troopers.

Makenzi Warnock is a friend of the McDaniel family.

“I was definitely in shock; it was something that was so unexpected,” Warnock said about the crash. “[Ryder] definitely seemed honoring and adventurous, just like any other four-year-old.”

Troopers said 26-year-old Dakotah McDaniel was driving westbound on U.S. 22 in a Dodge Dart when the vehicle collided head-on with 30-year-old Marisa Turner’s Kia Sorento.

Ryder, Dakotah, 24-year-old Autumn McDaniel, 5-year-old Bentley McDaniel and 2-year-old Avery McDaniel were all taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Turner and her passenger, 42-year-old Robert Coffman, were also taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Ryder had to be transferred to Cincinnati Children’s, where troopers said he died.

“He always looked so happy,” Warnock says of Ryder. “Our whole church prayed. They had me stand in for the family on Sunday, and we just prayed super hard for them because the loss of a child is almost unbearable. It’s nothing that any of us can ever imagine.”

Warnock says she got to know Ryder’s mother while working together at a pizzeria.

“We actually worked at LaRosa’s together, and she was very sweet,” explains Warnock. “She was always calm, collected, and quiet. They’re definitely a tight-knit family, I would say for sure. They all seemed to always have fun together.”

Warnock owns a crafts business and is using her store to create and sell dinosaur and Scooby-Doo-themed tumblers, sippy cups and more in Ryder’s honor.

She says all of the proceeds will go directly to the McDaniel family.

“Ryder loved dinosaurs, so it just sparked from there to do a little bit of both,” Warnock says. I also have little air fresheners that can hang up in your car. I can make just about anything. Really just excited to see where God leads this path in order to help the family.”

Warnock says she has kept in contact with Ryder’s mother since the crash.

The crash that killed Ryder and injured six more remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

