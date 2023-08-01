Here’s when to watch ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ episode at The Governor in Milford

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Guy Fieri and his signature 1968 rojo red Camaro pulled up outside a Clermont County restaurant this spring and filmed an episode of The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.

Now, that April visit to The Governor, a self-styled “modern diner” on Main Street in downtown Milford, will premiere nationally at 9 p.m. Friday and repeat at midnight, according to The Food Network’s website.

The episode’s description says “an elevated diner is spicing up their chicken sandwich and pairing short rib grilled cheese with kimchi tomato soup.”

Recipes for those dishes are already listed on the website: “Governor Tso Chicken Sandwich” and “Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and Kimchi Tomato Soup.”

Fieri, the self-proclaimed “mayor of Flavortown,” also shot a segment in April at Lucius Q barbeque restaurant on Broadway Street in Pendleton.

That show made its debut last week, on Friday, July 28.

Fieri has filmed in Greater Cincinnati now nearly a dozen times.

Here are the 9 other Tri-State restaurants Fieri has highlighted on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”:

Island Frydays (2021 and 2014)

Terry’s Turf Club (2015 and 2010)

Blue Ash Chili (2010)

Virgil’s Cafe (2010)

Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)

Taste of Belgium (2014)

Senate Pub (2014)

Bakersfield OTR (2014)

Pho Lang Thang (2014)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.