Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Here’s when to watch ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ episode at The Governor in Milford

Here's when you can watch Guy Fieri hang out and chow down at The Governor in downtown Milford.
Here's when you can watch Guy Fieri hang out and chow down at The Governor in downtown Milford.(WITN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Guy Fieri and his signature 1968 rojo red Camaro pulled up outside a Clermont County restaurant this spring and filmed an episode of The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show.

Now, that April visit to The Governor, a self-styled “modern diner” on Main Street in downtown Milford, will premiere nationally at 9 p.m. Friday and repeat at midnight, according to The Food Network’s website.

The episode’s description says “an elevated diner is spicing up their chicken sandwich and pairing short rib grilled cheese with kimchi tomato soup.”

Recipes for those dishes are already listed on the website: “Governor Tso Chicken Sandwich” and “Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and Kimchi Tomato Soup.”

Fieri, the self-proclaimed “mayor of Flavortown,” also shot a segment in April at Lucius Q barbeque restaurant on Broadway Street in Pendleton.

That show made its debut last week, on Friday, July 28.

‘It’s dynamite’: Cincinnati restaurant featured on popular Food Network show

Fieri has filmed in Greater Cincinnati now nearly a dozen times.

Here are the 9 other Tri-State restaurants Fieri has highlighted on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”:

  • Island Frydays (2021 and 2014)
  • Terry’s Turf Club (2015 and 2010)
  • Blue Ash Chili (2010)
  • Virgil’s Cafe (2010)
  • Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)
  • Taste of Belgium (2014)
  • Senate Pub (2014)
  • Bakersfield OTR (2014)
  • Pho Lang Thang (2014)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

A male was shot in his throat and critically hurt inside an apartment on Meredith Drive early...
Male shot in throat in Springfield Twp
Two males were shot on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill early Tuesday, according to...
2 males shot in East Price Hill
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast