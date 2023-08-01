Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Male shot in throat in Springfield Twp

A male was shot in his throat and critically hurt inside an apartment on Meredith Drive early...
A male was shot in his throat and critically hurt inside an apartment on Meredith Drive early Tuesday, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A male was shot in his throat and critically hurt inside a Springfield Township apartment early Tuesday, police say.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive.

The male, whose age was not released, has a life-threatening injury, officers on the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say there are no suspects right now and the shooter was long gone when they arrived immediately after this was first reported.

This is the third shooting overnight in Hamilton County.

Three other males were shot in two separate shootings in the city of Cincinnati.

Two of those other men also have critical or life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

Here's when you can watch Guy Fieri hang out and chow down at The Governor in downtown Milford.
Here’s when to watch ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ episode at The Governor in Milford
Two males were shot on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill early Tuesday, according to...
2 males shot in East Price Hill
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast