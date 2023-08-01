Male shot in throat in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A male was shot in his throat and critically hurt inside a Springfield Township apartment early Tuesday, police say.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive.

The male, whose age was not released, has a life-threatening injury, officers on the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say there are no suspects right now and the shooter was long gone when they arrived immediately after this was first reported.

This is the third shooting overnight in Hamilton County.

Three other males were shot in two separate shootings in the city of Cincinnati.

Two of those other men also have critical or life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

