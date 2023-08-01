Man assaulted deputy while trying to run into burning home, sheriff’s office says

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Monday after assaulting a deputy at the scene of a mobile home fire, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Longnecker, 51, is facing several charges after deputies say he assaulted a deputy while trying to run into the burning home on State Route 133 around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not explain what led to the encounter between the deputy and Long-Necker, but the sheriff’s office says the deputy was cut by a piece of broken glass.

A medical helicopter was called in and transported one person to a hospital with second-degree burns, according to the Felicity-Franklin Fire Department. That person is expected to be ok.

Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

