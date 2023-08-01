Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man killed in Springfield Township shooting

A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment on Meredith Drive, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Springfield Township police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Springfield Township police.

The man was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

FOX19 NOW is withholding releasing his name at the request of Springfield Township police. They are still notifying the next of kin.

Officers responded to his apartment in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive just before 5 a.m.

Police on the scene told FOX19 NOW earlier Tuesday the shooting victim had a life-threatening injury. Officers followed the ambulance to the hospital.

No suspect information was released. Police said the suspected shooter was long gone when they arrived immediately after it was reported.

This is the third shooting overnight in Hamilton County.

Three other males were shot in two separate shootings in the city of Cincinnati.

Two of those other men also have critical or life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.
Coroner identifies man killed in Madisonville crash
The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Kroger attempted kidnapping suspect located, suffers medical condition
Here's when you can watch Guy Fieri hang out and chow down at The Governor in downtown Milford.
Here’s when to watch ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ episode at The Governor in Milford
Two males were shot on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill early Tuesday, according to...
2 males shot in East Price Hill