Man killed in Springfield Township shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Springfield Township police.

The man was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

FOX19 NOW is withholding releasing his name at the request of Springfield Township police. They are still notifying the next of kin.

Officers responded to his apartment in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive just before 5 a.m.

Police on the scene told FOX19 NOW earlier Tuesday the shooting victim had a life-threatening injury. Officers followed the ambulance to the hospital.

No suspect information was released. Police said the suspected shooter was long gone when they arrived immediately after it was reported.

This is the third shooting overnight in Hamilton County.

Three other males were shot in two separate shootings in the city of Cincinnati.

Two of those other men also have critical or life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.