Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in downtown Cincinnati late Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of West 9th Street, across the street from Cincinnati City Hall.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a life-threatening injury.

Further details were not released.

This was the first of two shootings overnight in Cincinnati, according to police.

Two people - a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old male - were both found shot on Rosemont Avenue in East Price Hill early Tuesday.

The two shootings are not related, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.