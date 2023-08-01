Man shot in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in East Price Hill early Tuesday.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Rosemont Avenue.

A man with gunshot wounds to his groin is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests were made and no suspect information was released.

