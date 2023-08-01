Man shot in East Price Hill
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in East Price Hill early Tuesday.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Rosemont Avenue.
A man with gunshot wounds to his groin is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
The injuries are considered non-life threatening.
No arrests were made and no suspect information was released.
