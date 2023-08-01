Man takes initiative to revamp Middletown basketball courts for community

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man is revamping community basketball courts to help play and have fun during the summer.

Cedric Burns-Davis is using his money and time to improve several courts in his hometown of Middletown.

The 38-year-old says he has witnessed issues in the community, like drug use, over the years. It was that issue that Burns-Davis says once plagued his life.

“I was in the streets for a while,” explains Burns-Davis. “You pretty much sold every drug you could think of, right?”

He says his lifestyle landed him in jail in 2016.

“My last time being put in handcuffs, I looked at my best friend and said, ‘This is the last time you will see me in cuffs,’” Burns-Davis explained.

After his release, he turned his life around, and now, Monday through Friday, Burns-Davis works at Jeff Wyler Hyundai in Beavercreek as a sales consultant.

On weekends, he plays ball in his hometown with kids and recently realized some of the parks could use a facelift.

“There’s a difference between shooting the ball, and it just goes straight through,” says Burns-Davis. “You don’t hear anything. You just hear the bounce after. But when you hear that swish, that’s what gives you the confidence. You feel like you’re Kobe.”

The 38-year-old says safe parks and extracurricular activities are two of the many keys to a memorable, safe childhood.

“We already don’t have anything to do in Middletown,” says Burns-Davis. “We used to have two pools, Sunset and Douglas, and we had a lot of fun at those pools. Unfortunately, they took those away from us, and in my opinion, I kind of feel like the crime went up.”

Now, 40 basketball nets later, Burns-Davis is like a local hero on Facebook.

He receives shoutouts daily from community members, and his good deeds were noticed by his boss at Jeff Wyler Hyundai.

“To say that it’s something great for him and the community is an understatement, honestly,” says Jeff Wyler Hyundai General Manager Edwardo Jordan.

Remembering days of playing basketball at netless or rundown courts, Jordan says he is motivated to help Burns-Davis.

“I don’t know if it’s a Jeff Wyler in total deal or just a Jeff Wyler in Beavercreek deal. I know that I’m going to help him because we help each other,” Jordan says.

In the past few weeks, Burns-Davis says he’s seen countless kids playing on the revamped courts and says that’s what this is all about.

“For me, it’s the little steps,” explains Burns-Davis. “This isn’t going to change the world overnight, but it will spark something just like the people before me sparked something. Long after I’m gone, they’re going to pick the ball up and keep it pushing. They may be able to get further than what I’ve done.”

On Tuesday, Burns-Davis got permission from the Middletown Parks and Rec team to paint the basketball court backboards.

