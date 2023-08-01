Mild Week Continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some pop-up showers are possible in southeast Indiana for today, but most of the Tri-State will stick under partly cloudy skies with low humidity. Conditions will be similar to yesterday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s and a high UV index.

We do see a slight bump up in temperatures as well as in humidity for Wednesday, with pop-up chances still present. Clouds also start to gather a head of Thursday though temperatures drop slightly. Storm and shower chances possible Thursday in the late morning and early afternoon hours, especially for the southeastern Indiana and Kentucky portions of our viewing area.

Humidity rises slightly going into the weekend though both Friday and Saturday stay dry under partly cloudy skies, and temperatures bounce around the average for this year, sticking in the mid 80s.

Sunday sees the highest chance for widespread showers and storms this week in the early afternoon hours and continue through the day. Chances also extend into the beginning of next week, with temperatures bouncing around the mid 80s yet again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.