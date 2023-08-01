Contests
Oakley man hit by vehicle reunited with dog thanks to community help

Patrick Beach and his dog, Sherlock, are back together after the 63-year-old man was hit by a...
Patrick Beach and his dog, Sherlock, are back together after the 63-year-old man was hit by a car on June 11 and hospitalized.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Oakley resident is back home and reunited with his dog after being in a coma.

Patrick Beach, 63, says he was walking with his “best friend,” his dog Sherlock, when he was hit by a vehicle on June 11.

Beach was rushed to the hospital and Sherlock ran away.

The Oakley community found Beach’s dog after two days and they looked after him while his owner was hospitalized.

“I was in a coma immediately for 11 days,” Beach explained.

The 63-year-old suffered spinal injuries and he says doctors told him they had to make 12″ incisions on each calf to prevent him from losing legs to nerve damage.

Beach says he also sustained more injuries.

“A traumatic brain injury, that explains a lot of it,” Beach said. “A broken left clavicle, broken first two ribs, broken fibula.”

With Beach in the hospital, his Appleton Street neighbors created a GoFundMe to help him with medical expenses and ongoing care.

The outpouring of support for him and Sherlock from the community changed Beach’s outlook on humanity.

“He’s my best friend,” Beach says of his dog. “It was overwhelming. It was overwhelming.”

Beach says his neighbors are still taking care of Sherlock while he recovers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

