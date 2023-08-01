Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Ohio’s tax-free holiday coming up this weekend

This coming weekend is Ohio’s tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies and clothes.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Aug. 4 through 6 weekend is a big one for back-to-school shopping. It’s time once again for Ohio’s tax-free weekend for school clothes and supplies.

Sales and use tax exempt items include an item of clothing priced at $75 or less, an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less, and item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Aug. 4 will mark the fifth year of the sales tax holiday in Ohio. Lawmakers made this change with the goal of helping families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The National Retail Federation predicts back-to-school spending will reach $41.5 billion this year, up from nearly $37 billion last year. The sales tax holiday is not only for in-person shopping but for online shopping, too.

Families are expected to spend around $890 this year to prepare for back to school, so this may be a big help for many. Yet some don’t feel like this tax break is worth it.

“I kind of feel like you more or less break even if you take advantage. Because like right now, you can get a box of crayons for 50 cents and a box of markers for a dollar, and it seems like on that weekend those sales kind of disappear, so you might be paying your full price, but you’re getting your tax free,” another local resident said.

So whether you’re planning to shop for school supplies, or treating yourself to some new clothes or shoes, this tax-free weekend may help your pocketbook.

The sale starts Friday and runs until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

Latest News

The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center is encouraging families to download the Smart911...
Cincinnati Emergency Communications encourages families to download Smart911 app
Mild week continues
Groundbreaking for accessible baseball fields in Mason
Groundbreaking for accessible baseball fields in Mason
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
Kickin' it with Ken: Hard Rock Casino brings $1 million slot machine
Kickin' it with Ken: Hard Rock Casino brings $1 million slot machine