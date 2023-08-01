Organization explains possible reason for increase in NKY sex offenses

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The 2022 crime statistics show an increase in sex offenses in several Northern Kentucky counties, but an organization says the increase may not be due to the crime happening more.

Statistics from Kentucky State Police show three counties in Northern Kentucky had an increase in sexual offenses from the previous year.

Boone County - 43% increase

Campbell County - 12.5 % increase

Kenton County - Almost a 19% increase

Christy Burch is the CEO of the ION Center in Covington. The organization offers free services to people impacted by sexual violence and other forms of abuse.

“So, we know that sexual violence is one of the most underreported crimes,” says Burch. “Only about 20% of those crimes actually get reported to this. So, to see an increase, to me, my hope is that folks are seeing the resources.”

According to Burch, 45.3% of Kentucky women will experience “some form of intimate partner or power-based personal violence.” She adds that 28% of men will experience the same.

The ION Center offers free, confidential support and services to victims of sexual violence and other forms of abuse.

Burch says the organization has seen a 45% increase in sexual violence reports at hospitals, which their volunteers respond to.

“We will believe you, and we will help you navigate any kind of system,” Burch says of the ION Center. “We’re there for your support.”

Major Phillip Ridgell is with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

He agrees with Burch that the statistical increase in sex offenses could be from more people coming forward to report the crime.

“We do have a lot of delayed reports and it takes time for a victim who has experienced trauma to come for,” the major explains.

Major Ridgell also says 2021 statistics could have been down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that children tend to report sexual violence to school resource officers or counselors.

“Our numbers generally influx during the school year and that is to the point of reporting and resources and trust,” Major Ridgell says.

As for the 2023 sex offense statistics, Major Ridgell says they are on par with the numbers from this time in 2022.

