Prosecutor: Man accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman indicted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of murdering a pregnant woman was indicted Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

The prosecutor’s office says Tyrone Hunter, 25, was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault and one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a home and having weapons while under disability.

If convicted on all 24 charges, Hunter could be sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 24 years.

On July 6, Isis Roseman and her little brother were playing outside with a laser pointer at their home on Kings Run Court. Hunter approached the two and began a verbal altercation about the laser pointer. He later threatened to shoot up Roseman’s home before leaving in a vehicle, Powers said in a press release.

That same day Hunter returned and fired shots at the home, the prosecutor said. Roseman and her family ran inside before a second round.

At that time, Powers says the victim was shot once and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Roseman was 16-17 weeks pregnant when she died.

A warrant was issued for Hunter’s arrest. He turned himself in on July 24 to law enforcement.

Hunter is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond, Powers said.

The mother says the suspect was a family friend, and they felt heartbroken and betrayed by his actions.

Prior to the shooting, the prosecutor’s office says the 25-year-old was out on bond for two felony indictments - felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm - back in 2022. He also faced multiple drug trafficking charges.

Originally, the bond for those charges was set at $105,000 at 10% in addition to Hunter wearing an ankle monitor. However, his bond was reduced by the trial judge to $10,000 on May 9 of 2022, Powers explained.

In addition, Hunter was arrested for robbery, however, those charges were ignored by a grand jury, the prosecutor’s office added.

The trial court later decided to reinstate the $10,000 bond, but removed the ankle monitor requirement, Powers said.

“To allow a dangerous criminal like Hunter to remain on the street on such a low bond is an example of our system being broken. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” she said. “It’s time for some of those in our court system to step up their game to protect our citizens of Hamilton County.”

