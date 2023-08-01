Contests
Quiet weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another dry and quiet day with temperatures below normal for this time of year. The high so far at CVG is 79 but I suspect we will add a degree or two to that this afternoon. Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with a low of 62.

Wednesday we will see increasing clouds and dry weather with a high near normal of 86.

Rain chances return Thursday with scattered showers south of the Cincinnati area. Most models keep us dry but we could see a few of those showers in the Tri-State.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday we see a more significant chance for rain with a high in the upper 80s and higher humidity too. Rain will continue Monday.

