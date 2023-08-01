Contests
Real estate agent caught drinking milk straight from carton out of homeowner’s fridge

A real estate agent has been fined after he was caught drinking a client’s milk straight from the carton. (Source: Lyska Fullerton / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (Gray News/TMX) – A Canadian real estate agent has been fined thousands of dollars after he was caught on camera drinking a client’s milk straight from the carton last year.

According to a settlement published last week by the British Columbia Financial Services Authority, real estate agent Michele “Mike” Rose must pay a penalty of about $15,000 and “enforcement expenses” of about $1,900 for behavior that did not align with the Real Estate Services Act.

The incident happened at a home on July 16, 2022.

Rose was waiting for a potential buyer at a seller’s home when he was caught on surveillance video raiding the seller’s fridge. The video shows Rose drinking from a container of milk and putting it back in the fridge.

According to the settlement, the seller watched the footage and confronted Rose two days later, asking if there was anything he’d like to share about his previous visit. Rose replied, “The milk?”

The sellers then told Rose they no longer wanted him in their home, and the potential buyers sought a new real estate agent.

Rose made a public apology to the sellers at the time.

Documents show Rose’s brokerage surrendered his license to the BCFSA on Aug. 3, 2022, and his license was reinstated with a new brokerage on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

