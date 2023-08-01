Reds make trade to bolster bullpen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have made a trade to help bolster their bullpen.

The team acquired left-handed relief pitcher Sam Moll from the Oakland A’s one day before the MLB trade deadline.

Moll pitched well last season, says FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman. The lefty reliever has a 4.54 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

