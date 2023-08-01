Contests
Reds make trade to bolster bullpen

Oakland Athletics' Sam Moll during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland,...
Oakland Athletics' Sam Moll during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have made a trade to help bolster their bullpen.

The team acquired left-handed relief pitcher Sam Moll from the Oakland A’s one day before the MLB trade deadline.

Moll pitched well last season, says FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman. The lefty reliever has a 4.54 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

