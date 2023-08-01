Rose Lavelle gets second yellow card in World Cup, suspended from next match

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Women’s National Team will advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup without one of their top players after she got her second yellow card of the tournament.

During the 39th minute of the match against Portugal Tuesday, U.S. midfielder, Rose Lavelle, received a yellow card for clipping a player’s leg in an effort to steal the ball.

Rose Lavelle is given a yellow card 🟨 pic.twitter.com/ovuNG1mWmn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Lavelle previously received a yellow card last week when the U.S. played against the Netherlands.

While the U.S. will move on to the Round of 16 - when team elimination begins - Lavelle will not be able to play due to her two yellow cards.

According to World Cup rules, a player who receives two yellow cards in different matches will be suspended from the following game. However, yellow cards will be canceled after each match once the tournament reaches the quarterfinals.

The U.S. tied with Portugal 0-0 during the third and final group match Tuesday morning.

During a post-game interview, U.S. wingback Kelley O’Hara spoke about the team’s playing tactics against Portugal.

“We did what we had to do. We advanced out of our group, and this is World Cup - that’s the name of the game. Make it out of our group and then go game by game from there, and we did that,” she said. “Maybe we didn’t do it the way we wanted to or expected to, but it’s the World Cup - it doesn’t matter. We advanced.”

Currently, the U.S. sits in second place with five points and the Netherlands in first place with seven points. In third place is Portugal with four points and Vietnam in last place with zero points.

As of now, it is unknown who the U.S. will play in their first elimination round, but they will play the winner of Group G.

The match will be Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET.

