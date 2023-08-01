Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Rose Lavelle gets second yellow card in World Cup, suspended from next match

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle addresses the fans after an international friendly soccer...
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle addresses the fans after an international friendly soccer match against Paraguay, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. The United States won 8-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Women’s National Team will advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup without one of their top players after she got her second yellow card of the tournament.

During the 39th minute of the match against Portugal Tuesday, U.S. midfielder, Rose Lavelle, received a yellow card for clipping a player’s leg in an effort to steal the ball.

Lavelle previously received a yellow card last week when the U.S. played against the Netherlands.

While the U.S. will move on to the Round of 16 - when team elimination begins - Lavelle will not be able to play due to her two yellow cards.

According to World Cup rules, a player who receives two yellow cards in different matches will be suspended from the following game. However, yellow cards will be canceled after each match once the tournament reaches the quarterfinals.

The U.S. tied with Portugal 0-0 during the third and final group match Tuesday morning.

During a post-game interview, U.S. wingback Kelley O’Hara spoke about the team’s playing tactics against Portugal.

“We did what we had to do. We advanced out of our group, and this is World Cup - that’s the name of the game. Make it out of our group and then go game by game from there, and we did that,” she said. “Maybe we didn’t do it the way we wanted to or expected to, but it’s the World Cup - it doesn’t matter. We advanced.”

Currently, the U.S. sits in second place with five points and the Netherlands in first place with seven points. In third place is Portugal with four points and Vietnam in last place with zero points.

As of now, it is unknown who the U.S. will play in their first elimination round, but they will play the winner of Group G.

The match will be Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

Latest News

Oakland Athletics' Sam Moll during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland,...
Reds make trade to bolster bullpen
Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August to play in the Western and Southern Open. By...
Venus Williams to play in the Western & Southern Open
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Ja'Marr Chase's top catches at training camp
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Ja'Marr Chase's top catches at training camp
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto helped the Reds shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0...
Reds reclaim 1st place in the NL Central after victory over Dodgers