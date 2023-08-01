Second supermoon to illuminate the sky Aug. 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The beginning of August kicks off with the second supermoon of the season Tuesday afternoon, and there are several spots in the Greater Cincinnati Area for people to see the lunar spectacle.

On Aug. 1, the supermoon, named the Sturgeon Moon, will appear in the southeast sky at 2:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA. The moon may have appeared to be full with a red-orange shade to it during the days leading up to Tuesday.

After Tuesday, the next supermoon is expected to show on Aug. 31, which will be the third of four supermoons this year. The last supermoon was on July 3.

The day leading up to the Aug. 1 supermoon at Ault Park. (Mary LeBus)

When is the moon considered a supermoon?

Not all full moons are supermoons, but all supermoons are full moons.

A full moon is only considered a supermoon when its orbit is closest to Earth, which is about 226,000 miles away. This position is called perigee, according to Solar System Exploration at NASA. When the supermoon is at perigee it will appear brighter and larger in the sky.

According to the Natural History Museum, a full Moon occurs once every 29.5 days, while a supermoon happens three or four times a year.

The museum anticipates there to be four supermoons every year between 2020 and 2025.

If you’re looking for a place to see the Sturgeon Moon illuminate the sky, there are many spots in the Cincinnati area that are perfect for viewing and taking photos.

Ault Park: The best view of the moon can be seen from the small section that looks over Lunken Airport. It’s a forested area with picnic tables, wooden benches and a pergola. 5090 Observatory Cir.

Bellevue Hill Park: A medium-sized grassy area with multiple benches along the walkway that looks over the Over-the-Rhine/Downtown portion of Cincinnati. 2191 Ohio St.

Eden Park: There are several areas in Eden Park for people to see the supermoon. The first is the overlook of the city by Mirror Lake. The second is Twin Lakes where people will have a waterfront view. 950 Eden Park Dr.

Devou Park: Located on the Northern Kentucky side, Devou Park has a spectacular view of the Cincinnati skyline and Covington. 854 Park Ln.

Newport on the Levee: If you can snag a table outside at one of Newport on the Levee’s many bars and restaurants, then you may get one of the best views of Cincinnati and of the supermoon. One Levee Way, Newport, KY.

Smale Riverfront Park: This riverside park was not only ranked in USA Today’s Top 10 Best Riverwalk Parks, but it is also a great urban spot to watch the sunset and see the Sturgeon Moon rise in the night sky. 166 W Mehring Way.

Sawyer Point Park & Yeatman’s Cove: Hang out by the Ohio River at the Serpentine Wall and enjoy the glow of the supermoon. 613 Front St.

Rooftop Bars: These three rooftop bars will be a great viewing spot for the supermoon since they are closer to the riverfront with less chance of buildings or trees in the way - Top of the Park at The Phelps (506 E 4th St.), AC Upper Deck (135 Joe Nuxhall Way), and Vista at Lytle Park (311 Pike St.)

