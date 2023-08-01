Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State activist who offered home as safe haven loses home in fire

The community is trying to raise money for her
Candace Tubbs utilized her home as a safe haven for others in need.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Cincinnati community activist is asking for help after her home caught fire a week ago - a home she used to shelter those in need.

Candace Tubbs is known for helping people in the community, but this time she is the one in need after her home was engulfed in flames last Sunday while her sister was making dinner.

The fire started on her stove and spread throughout her kitchen and even to the back porch area.

“I called her [...] and I asked her to fix me some french fries, and she was fixing the french fries and I had already walked out, and she went to the second floor to use the restroom, and the stove caught,” Tubbs explained.

Over the past three years, Tubbs has been battling breast cancer and has been away from her home undergoing treatment.

It was discovered after the fire that Tubbs did not have home insurance because she did not know she had to update it.

For her, this home is a place where she has helped many people and given them a place to stay and now, she cannot do that.

“Her kitchen is just a total loss, and unfortunately there is a lot of exterior damage and restoration. What breaks my heart is that Candace has given so much to the community,” Brian Garry with Neighborhoods United said.

Garry says he is rallying up people to help pay it forward to Tubbs.

“She doesn’t have the money to continue and to nurture and support kids in the community, so we are trying to put together whatever we can,” Garry said. “So far we’ve only gotten a couple thousand in funds, but these $150,000 are worth the work.”

He says they are working on selecting a date for Volunteer Day to help her clean out the home.

In addition, a GoFund Me was set up by Garry to help Tubbs.

