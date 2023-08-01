Truck with lost wheel that killed 18-year-old located, sheriff’s office says

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The driver’s vehicle whose tire flew off and killed a woman was located Tuesday, according to Boone County Sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Philip Ridgell.

“We have located the truck and identified the driver. We have spoken with the driver. We received a credible tip, which led to this. We are following up on additional leads and the investigation remains ongoing,” Maj. Ridgell said.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Lauren Collins, 18, of Independence, was driving on Interstate 75 South when her car’s windshield was struck by a tire.

Deputies say they believe the tire belongs to a pickup truck that was traveling on I-75 north when its tire suddenly broke away and rolled over the concrete barrier into Collins’ vehicle.

The 18-year-old had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, Boone County deputies explained.

Collins later died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

