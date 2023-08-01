Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Truck with lost wheel that killed 18-year-old located, sheriff’s office says

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, Boone County deputies explained.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The driver’s vehicle whose tire flew off and killed a woman was located Tuesday, according to Boone County Sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Philip Ridgell.

“We have located the truck and identified the driver. We have spoken with the driver. We received a credible tip, which led to this. We are following up on additional leads and the investigation remains ongoing,” Maj. Ridgell said.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Lauren Collins, 18, of Independence, was driving on Interstate 75 South when her car’s windshield was struck by a tire.

Deputies say they believe the tire belongs to a pickup truck that was traveling on I-75 north when its tire suddenly broke away and rolled over the concrete barrier into Collins’ vehicle.

The 18-year-old had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, Boone County deputies explained.

Collins later died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Video from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage:

The 18-year-old died at the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

Latest News

Bibi shows some love and care for baby Fritz at Hippo Cove.
Cincinnati zoo prepares for Fritz’s first birthday
Dude, Seriously is bringing their hot sauce to CVG.
World’s first hot sauce vending machine comes to CVG
The day leading up to the Aug. 1 supermoon at Ault Park.
Second supermoon to illuminate the sky Aug. 1
Michael Callihan
Criminal investigation ongoing after inmate dies from blunt force trauma to head