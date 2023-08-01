Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control

Tesla grill
Tesla grill(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.

This time the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles.

The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering that required increased steering effort.

There was one report of a crash but no complaints of any injuries.

The agency says in a document posted Tuesday on its website that loss of steering control can be accompanied by messages to drivers indicating that the power steering assist has been reduced or disabled.

The document says investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity of the problem.

The probe is at least the fifth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. Investigators are looking into Teslas that can crash into parked emergency vehicles while running on the Autopilot partially automated driving system, suspension failures, steering wheels that can fall off, and front seat belts that may not be connected properly.

A message was left early Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
The family of Henrietta Lacks returned to court Monday morning.
Henrietta Lacks’ family, biotech firm reach settlement over use of her cells in research, reports say
Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.
Coroner identifies man killed in Madisonville crash
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas