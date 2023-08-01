Contests
Woman accused of assaulting police officer during arrest, court documents say

Woman accused of spitting at officer while police tried to arrest her.
Woman accused of spitting at officer while police tried to arrest her.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during her arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say Damonique Smith, 27, is charged with assault, falsification, obstruction of official business, failure to disclose personal information, harassment by an inmate, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, while police were trying to arrest her, Smith closed the door on them and ran into an apartment to evade the arrest, the complaint reads.

Court records say that Smith knowingly caused physical harm to a police officer.

Smith hit the officer in the eye and attempted to gouge his eye while another officer tried to get her into custody, the complaint reads.

Smith was told several times to put her hands behind her back and swung her arms at officers to prevent arrest, according to court documents.

Officers said they needed a Taser in order to apprehend her, the documents say.

The complaint also says she spit in the face of the arresting officer while he buckled her into the backseat of a patrol car.

Smith also did not provide her name and date of birth to the officers while under arrest, court documents say.

It is unclear as to why police initially arrested Smith.

Police are still investigating.

