World’s first hot sauce vending machine comes to CVG

Dude, Seriously is bringing their hot sauce to CVG.
Dude, Seriously is bringing their hot sauce to CVG.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Travelers wishing to spice up their cuisines while on a long flight or looking for a unique gift can head over to Concourse A at CVG and buy a full bottle of hot sauce from a vending machine.

CVG is partnering with the awarding winning and Cincinnati-based “Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce” to bring the world’s first hot sauce vending machine.

The machine is located in Concourse A at the top of the escalators, just past Blaze Pizza. It includes bottles of sauces made in Cincinnati, Covington, North Carolina, Texas, and New York.

“We are proud to partner with local entrepreneur Kai Schneider and Dude, Seriously, which is an innovative brand,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “This first-of-its-kind vending machine will provide a unique retail and gift option for our travelers while showcasing the Cincy region.”

Full-size bottles range from $15-$20.

