18-year-old killed in Newport remembered as fun, loving person

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an 18-year-old killed in late July is making a plea for justice after their loved one was killed.

Terrance Johnson, 18, died on July 28 after being shot at Lowell and Brighton Streets in Newport, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The news of her son’s death shattered Diane Johnson’s world.

“I just started hollering and screaming, and jumping up, and I’ve been messed up ever since,” explained Diane.

She says she does not have the words to describe the pain she is feeling after finding out her 18-year-old son was shot and killed.

Deputies say he was shot multiple times around 8:30 p.m. that night. He later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said.

“They said he was with his so-called friends, and someone called him to come down there to fight,” Diane says she was told. “I’m going to miss everything about him. His smile, walking out the door and eating. I’m just going to miss him.”

Diane says Terrance had been living with his foster parent in Northern Kentucky for the last couple of years.

Terrance was supposed to come to visit her in Chicago with his aunt on July 28, the day he was shot, Diane says.

“He used to work my nerves, saying, ‘Momma, do you have $10, or do you have $20,” Diana recalls. “He always kicked it with his brothers. They had good times and memories. He loved the game, and he loved to play ball, and he loved his rap.”

His family says Terrance graduated from Randall K. Cooper High School back in June with plans to attend Gateway College.

“I was so proud of him when he graduated and was on his way to college to pick up a trade,” says Diane. “My baby was doing good with his life. He was just a fun and loving person.”

Terrance’s family, now heartbroken, is clinging tight to all the memories they shared in 18 years.

They vow to do whatever they can to lift his name and lift each other as investigators continue to look into the case.

