2 Ohio stadiums nominated for best food

Skyline Chili is one of the restaurants in Paycor's concessions.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - USA Today has announced its nominations for national stadiums with the best culinary offerings, and two Ohio stadiums have made the list.

Paycor Stadium is one of 20 nominees up for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for favorite stadium food.

Of course, Paycor’s concessions offer traditional stadium favorites like nachos, hot dogs, and a variety of burgers and sandwiches, but it’s also known for serving up Cincinnati’s beloved staple - chili.

Cleveland’s Progressive Field was also nominated.

Voting is open until Monday, Aug. 21 at noon. For a list of USA Today’s nominated stadiums and to vote, click here.

Ten winners will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, Sept. 1.

