Another comfortable, dry and seasonable day on tap

By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear skies and cool, comfortable conditions on Wednesday morning with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Take a look to the sky as you’ll see the Sturgeon Super Moon! It’ll set just after sunrise - if you have pictures of it you can send it to fox19.com/pics!

Wednesday is pleasant once again with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be seasonable with the thermometer rising to 86°. You’ll notice humidity beginning to rise in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day under partly cloudy skies. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday for folks to the southwest of Cincinnati in the afternoon and evening hours with more widely scattered showers and storms expected overnight. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 80s but will feel muggy. Friday will be similar to Thursday, but the rain chances will be even slimmer. Temperatures Friday will be a tad warmer going into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend starts off dry with Saturday being comfortable, albeit briefly, with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. However, humidity really increases Sunday ahead of showers and storms that will develop Sunday late afternoon and the evening hours, but not before a high of near 90° under partly cloudy skies. Storm chances will linger into early next week with milder air on Monday. Drier conditions return Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near-to-slightly-below normal along with near-to-slightly-above normal precipitation - meaning the pattern will be similar to what we have in the extended forecast! No major warm ups, stretch of heavy rain or active weather patterns to speak of as of Wednesday morning. However, if anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

