Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police

Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (Cincinnati Parks)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An attempted robbery escalated into a shooting at a park in downtown Cincinnati along the Ohio River, police say.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Smale Riverfront Park on Mehring Way.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound in one of his legs.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with an injury police say is non-life threatening.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available.

