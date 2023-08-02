Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An attempted robbery escalated into a shooting at a park in downtown Cincinnati along the Ohio River, police say.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Smale Riverfront Park on Mehring Way.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound in one of his legs.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with an injury police say is non-life threatening.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available.

