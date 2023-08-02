Cincinnati Bengals’ DJ Reader hosts community back-to-school event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive tackle DJ Reader is presenting a free back-to-school giveaway and open house to support his adopted community, the Queen City.

Representing his organization A Son Never Forgets Foundation, Reader will visit with students and parents at Shroder High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate Shroder’s new Reader Resource Room to honor the NFL lineman’s father, David Vernon Reader, Sr., who passed away in 2014 after a battle with kidney disease.

According to the Foundation, this will be the first “Reader Resource Room” in the country. The room is intended to give students access to resources that will help them in their academic careers.

“My parents always instilled in me the importance of hard work and giving back to the community,” the Greensboro, NC shared. “I want to leverage my platform to honor my father and help those in need in my adopted hometown through a variety of programs that will make their lives better.”

Reader said he launched his foundation to help support communities with health and wellness information and resources.

The back-to-school event will also hold free onsite dental and health screenings at the high school and job interviews at the Oakley Station Chick-fil-A.

There’s also a Back to School Bash Shoe Giveaway. Shroder students are eligible for one pair per student which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are gone.

