Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Honeybees are dying in brutal Arizona heat

The heat is impacting the honey bees’ food source of nectar and pollen.
By Emma Lockhart and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Cricket Aldridge works for Arizona Backyard Beekeepers. She manages and removes beehives across the Valley. Right now, she is working to keep colonies cool in the brutal heat.

Cricket said the historic heatwave has been deadly for honeybees in Arizona. Some hives have melted and fallen apart.

“It collapses, and oftentimes the queen can be crushed, and if that happens, there is not other bee there that can replace her or another bee that can lay eggs. So, the colony would just die,” said Aldridge.

The heat impacts the honeybees’ food source of nectar and pollen. It is an issue that impacts all of us because honeybees are a vital part of the ecosystem.

“If you think about it, the insects will pollinate the flowers, which produce the seed to produce more plants. If there is no pollination, there’s no seeds. There’s no plant happening after that and then, you know, our food sources. It’s just so connected,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge said there are ways you can help. She recommends keeping a bucket of water outside your home to help bees stay hydrated in the heat.

“Put wine corks for the bees. This one has wood. Anything for the bees to land on and not drown,” she said.

She also said if you come across a hive or a lot of bees near your home, call a beekeeper, not an exterminator.

“Honeybees provide so much pollination, which helps our food source but also oxygen for the plants. Having bees survive is vital, really, to our existence,” said Aldridge.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
Christopher Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest...
Man assaulted deputy while trying to run into burning home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A whirl from the York Fire in Nevada is seen Tuesday. (Source: James Aragon with Bureau of Land...
Wildfire produces whirl of smoke and fire
Brandon Claiborne was indicted for the aggravated robbery and felonious assault against a...
Man indicted for officer assault at Sawyer Point Park
Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
Dayton hostage situation
Officer-involved shooting as hostage situation ends near Dayton airport: BCI