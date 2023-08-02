‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man was just one number away from winning $60 million in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, Kentucky Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number.

“I was checking my emails when I saw an email from the Kentucky Lottery,” he told officials. “[I] almost deleted it.”

The email informed him that he won the $1 million Powerball prize.

“I still can’t believe it - I’ve never had much luck in the games so I’m very surprised,” he said.

The man drove to lottery headquarters on Tuesday and walked away with a $715,000 check after taxes.

He says he plans to use the money to help his family and save for his retirement.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $95 million, Kentucky lottery officials said.

