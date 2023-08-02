Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball.(KY3)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man was just one number away from winning $60 million in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, Kentucky Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number.

“I was checking my emails when I saw an email from the Kentucky Lottery,” he told officials. “[I] almost deleted it.”

The email informed him that he won the $1 million Powerball prize.

“I still can’t believe it - I’ve never had much luck in the games so I’m very surprised,” he said.

The man drove to lottery headquarters on Tuesday and walked away with a $715,000 check after taxes.

He says he plans to use the money to help his family and save for his retirement.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $95 million, Kentucky lottery officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

Members of the Lee Stolar Trio performing at Dee Felice Cafe in Covington in 2003.//Enquirer file
After 39 years, Dee Felice Cafe plays its final note
The dog rescue owner facing charges after nearly 100 dogs were seized and 30 were found dead in...
Rescue owner arrested after 30 dogs found dead in freezers: Sheriff
Dry and seasonable day
Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says