Issue 1: What is it, what could change?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is less than one week away, and this year, Ohioans will be voting on Issue One, something that has been a topic of discussion since being on the ballot.

Issue One signs and commercials are everywhere as the August 8 Special Election Day quickly approaches. But what is Issue One? What will change if it passes?

FOX19 NOW’s Candice Hare sat down with community members to find out more.

Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.