Cowboys WR voted better player than Ja’Marr Chase by NFL players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase is one best wide receivers in the NFL after just two seasons, but his peers think there are a few better than him.

The man known as Uno to fans and teammates was voted by his NFL counterparts as the 39th-best player in the league.

Each season, NFL players vote on the 100 best players across the league.

Players voted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb five spots ahead of Chase.

The second-year wideout from LSU did miss five games last season but still cracked the 1,000-yard mark while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Chase was voted the 24th-best player in the NFL following a breakout rookie year.

