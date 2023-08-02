Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says

Mary Cirillo, 26.
Mary Cirillo, 26.(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort mother is accused of using a stun gun on her child.

According to an arrest citation, 26-year-old Mary Cirillo is facing a charge of criminal abuse, 1st degree.

The citation says she admitted to police she used the stun gun on her son because he was “misbehaving because he wanted strawberry milk.” Police say Cirillo told them she used the stun gun on the boy for several seconds.

The citation says Cirillo told police she was under the influence of meth and marijuana at the time and “wasn’t in the right state of mind.”

Cirillo is currently being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Latest News

Members of the Lee Stolar Trio performing at Dee Felice Cafe in Covington in 2003.//Enquirer file
After 39 years, Dee Felice Cafe plays its final note
The dog rescue owner facing charges after nearly 100 dogs were seized and 30 were found dead in...
Rescue owner arrested after 30 dogs found dead in freezers: Sheriff
Dry and seasonable day
Brandon Claiborne was indicted for the aggravated robbery and felonious assault against a...
Prosecutor: Man indicted for officer assault ‘wanted to kill a white officer’