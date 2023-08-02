Man accused of sexually assaulting co-worker while working at nursing home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Preble County man accused of sex crimes in Butler County was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say Ronald Fox, 37, of Camden, was working at the Laurels of Hamilton, a nursing home, when he sexually assaulted another employee back in May. They believe it happened while he and the victim were at work.

The indictment accuses Fox of exposing himself and forcing the victim into sexual contact.

He was arrested on June 26, and spent time in the Butler County Jail.

Fox bonded out jail on an $11,000 bond and is now wearing an ankle monitor.

The 37-year-old faces four felony charges, including gross sexual imposition, public indecency, sexual imposition and unlawful restraint, court records show.

