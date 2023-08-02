Man indicted for officer assault at Sawyer Point Park

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Aug. 2, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County prosecutor announced the indictment Wednesday of a man charged with assaulting an officer at Sawyer Point Park last month.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Attorney Melissa Powers said Brandon Claiborne, 34, was indicted for one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault for attacking Cincinnati Police Officer Terry McGuffey on July 23.

Court documents said Officer McGuffey responded to a report of a person exposing themselves at Sawyer Point. According to Powers, Officer McGuffey engaged in a brief conversation with Claiborne before Claiborne struck McGuffey in his face and wrestled him to the ground.

Claiborne took Officer McGuffey’s taser and baton and repeatedly beat him with it and attempted to gouge his eyes with his thumbs, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white officer.

“This vicious attack was nothing short of attempted murder of a police officer. Situations like this are the direct result of a growing anti-police movement that is dehumanizing law enforcement,” Powers said in a statement.

Powers continued, “It is a miracle Terry McGuffey survived and our thoughts are with him and his family. Enough is enough. We will do everything within the law to put this guy behind bars for as long as we can.”

According to Hamilton County Asst. Prosecutor Chris Wood, Claiborne is six-foot-five and weighs 300 pounds.

If convicted, Claiborne faces a maximum sentence of 22 to 27 and a half years in prison.

