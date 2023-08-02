Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man’s journey to help veterans takes him coast to coast

Adam Sandoval was able to reach his goal of raising more than $500,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.
By Andrew Dawson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Veterans and motorcycles are two things Adam Sandoval loves. He bridged those two passions to help those who served.

Sandoval always wanted to serve in the military, but he never went down that pass.

His choice not to enlist has allowed him to have an impact on those who did.

“This is just kind of my way of going back and serving those who served, right?” says Sandoval. “I kind of coined a term, “If you did not serve in the military, find time to serve those who did.”

He came up with the idea for the Great American Convoy where he rides across the country stopping at Harley Davidson stores while raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

He has logged a lot of miles on the road.

“I built my first campaign, which was an 88,000-mile road trip,” recalls Sandoval. “I road coast to coast 14 times. Every single day raising money for our veterans, and it just never stopped.”

As his campaign grew, so did the number of people wanting to join him.

“I am the motorcycle version of Forrest Gump,” Sandoval says. “I am riding around the country and people are just joining me wherever I am. For a day, for a week, for a month, for an hour, whatever they can give in time. They come and they join me, they make a donation. We are raising all the money for the Wounded Warrior Project and then they leave when they have to leave.”

The journey to get the campaign where it is today has not always been easy for Sandoval.

“You know, my first five years doing this I lived homeless,” he explains. “I lived off my bike, rode every day, and raised money for veterans.”

In those difficult early years, one encounter made him realize what he was doing was too important for him to give up.

“It would have been a Gold Star mother who lost her son,” Sandoval recalls. “Early in my travels, I would show up and nobody would show up. I would stand at a dealership and there might be two or three people that would show up. And I would stand there for an hour talking to people about the need for awareness and to raise money for veterans and this lady showed up on a day that nobody else showed up for me. And she cried to me talking about her son. And how she gave her son to this country. And she had a bike painted about him in his memory and how she rides that and that’s her way of remembering her son and that the need is there. And that lady really touched my heart at a time I felt really defeated. Because no one was supporting me or supporting what I was doing. And she let me know that even if one person shows up, even if one person shows up it matters.”

When the convoy ended, Sandoval was able to reach his goal of raising more than $500,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
Carolyn Jansing, the 18-year-old lifeguard on duty, says she spotted 4-year-old Joselyn Allen...
Recent high school grad becomes hero for saving 4-year-old girl

Latest News

Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Officer put on unpaid leave after arrest for child exploitation, voyeurism
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
According to the latest data from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO),...
Ohio River samples show fluctuating E-Coli levels ahead of busy weekend
Brandon Claiborne was indicted for the aggravated robbery and felonious assault against a...
Prosecutor: Man indicted for officer assault ‘wanted to kill a white officer’