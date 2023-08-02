Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

March First Brewing to open Fountain Square location this month

March First Brewing, located at 7885 E. Kemper Road. The brewery is set to open a second...
March First Brewing, located at 7885 E. Kemper Road. The brewery is set to open a second location in Fountain Square.(Joe Simon for The Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s first brewery, distillery and cidery is making a home for itself in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati and has plans to open as soon as next week.

March First Brewing, a business whose name pays homage to the founding date of Ohio (March 1, 1803), is opening its second location in Fountain Square.

A few of the company’s most popular drinks include the Craft American Lager, the Orange Cream Ale, the Baltic Porter and the Astra Red Cream Soda.

The extensive Downtown Cincinnati tap list has dozens of drinks to choose from with 14 brews, six hard seltzers, nine bourbons, seven whiskeys, four types of rum and five other spirits listed.

In addition, the new March First Brewing location will also operate as a restaurant.

The grand opening will be held on Aug. 10 at the new storefront located at 10 Fountain Square Plz.

