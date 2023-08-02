Contests
Officer-involved shooting as hostage situation ends near Dayton airport: BCI

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is responding to an officer-involved shooting at the end of a hostage situation near Dayton International Airport, an agency spokesman said.

“BCI was requested by OSHP to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred along I-70 this morning at the conclusion of that incident,” responded BCI spokesman Steve Irwin when FOX19 NOW contacted him Tuesday morning.

This all started at 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, Ohio when a London police officer tried to pull over a vehicle with no rear lights or visible registration, according to a news release posted on the London Ohio Police Facebook page.

“As the officer was conducting the stop the suspects fled in the vehicle on US 42 north out of London to a truck stop where they fled on foot. As the officer attempted to deploy a Taser, the male suspect fell and pointed a handgun at the officer. The suspect was able to flee to a nearby semi-tractor with no trailer. He and a female suspect then fled in the semi-truck with an occupant of the truck. As they fled the truck stop the suspect struck a London Police cruiser. No officers were injured.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle along with London police, the Facebook post continues.

The pursuit ended in Montgomery County just off Interstate 70 on the access road to Dayton International Airport.

“The roadway is blocked as negotiations with the suspects and truck driver still inside the semi-truck are ongoing,” London Ohio Police wrote in their Facebook post around 6 a.m.

While the standoff has ended, both eastbound and westbound I-70 ramps to the airport remain closed.

London police say they had no details to provide beyond their Facebook post and referred FOX19 NOW to OSP’s Montgomery County post.

The post dispatchers referred us to an OSP spokesman in Columbus who could not be immediately reached for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

