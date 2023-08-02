Officer put on unpaid leave after arrest for child exploitation, voyeurism

Video from previous coverage.

VEVAY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Vevay Town Council voted to put an officer on unpaid administrative leave eight days after he was arrested.

A special public meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the recent arrest of Vevay police officer Kyle Davis.

While Davis is under investigation, the town council voted to put him on unpaid administrative leave.

On July 25, a months-long investigation culminated in Davis being charged with attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism, according to a detective with the Madison Police Department.

The town council voted to put Officer Davis on unpaid administrative leave while he is under investigation. @FOX19 https://t.co/GHdPCzItZy — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) August 2, 2023

The investigation into Davis started when a child victim advocate spoke at Madison Consolidated High School in May 2023. Police say a 15-year-old girl approached the speaker and told her she did not feel safe.

Madison police were called and the victim told them she was at Davis’ home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

When she attempted to use the restroom, she told police Davis went into the bathroom first and then came back out.

Police say the victim noticed a cell phone hidden by some clothing. She picked it up and saw that it was recording while pointing toward the toilet.

The girl told police she left the phone there and saw Davis go back into the restroom right after she left. She said she did not tell anyone about it at the time because of her family’s friendly relationship with Davis.

In May 2023, a warrant was issued for the phone, and police went to the Vevay Police Department to retrieve it.

Detectives interviewed Davis and say he denied any wrongdoing, claiming the alleged victim was never at his home.

After police went through the phone, the officer told them it may have been his teenage son who made the video, but when detectives went through his phone, they found several searches for the words, “voyeurism,” “spycams,” “teen sex,” and “cheerleaders” in his search history about placing cameras in bedrooms.

They also found images of two 8-year-old girls in various stages of undress, police said.

Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.