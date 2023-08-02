Ohio River samples show fluctuating E-Coli levels ahead of busy weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - E-Coli levels in the Ohio River are fluctuating as a busy water weekend nears.

Between Paddlefest and the beautiful weather we are expecting in the Tri-State this weekend, the Ohio River could be a popular place.

According to the latest data from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), levels of E-Coli were higher than the 240 CFU (colony forming units) threshold. But those levels can change quickly.

“It takes 24 hours to analyze the sample,” explains ORSANCO Director of Technical Programs Jason Heath, “And things can change in the river significantly for bacteria levels over that 24-hour period. Higher bacteria levels generally are driven by rain events and sewage discharge to the river.”

If you are checking the levels of E-Coli in the river on ORSANCO’s website, you want to look for a level of 240 CFU or lower. The results released last Friday showed 261-461 CFU in Cincinnati.

If there is a heavy rain event, that can cause runoff into the river of some bacteria and cause the levels to increase.

Heath did further explain that the Ohio River is safe for swimming based on current samples.

“I would say right now, based on our sampling from [Aug. 1], it’s great to go swimming in the river,” Heath continues, “Levels are very low, but if we have a significant rainfall, we recommend not [swimming] for 48 hours. Aside from that, during the summer when flows are lower and it’s drier, things are generally good and safe for swimming.”

You can see the latest water quality report here. It is released once a week and posted to this Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.