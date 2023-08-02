Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police departments, residents connect during National Night Out

Officers say National Night Out gives them and the community a chance to talk while enjoying...
Officers say National Night Out gives them and the community a chance to talk while enjoying fun activities.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve.

Officers say the event gives them and the community a chance to talk while enjoying fun activities.

“People need to understand that officers are more than just the individuals that respond,” explains Colerain Township Police Department Chief Edwin Cordie. “We have a lot of our different equipment here for them to see this is how we might respond, but I’m hoping they also see the person behind that as well. I mean it’s important for them to understand that our officers are not only the warriors that come out to these calls, but the guardians at heart that is there for them.”

Departments across the Tri-State hosted grill-outs, snow cones, bounce houses and games for the community, and relayed an important message.

“I always preach that community is the most important thing that we have as a police department with the community, so when we have that and it works, it’s great, but when it doesn’t, that’s when problems happen, and those are problems that we try to avoid,” says Officer Henry Boyd with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Tuesday’s National Night Out was special for the Colerain Township Police Department.

It was the department’s first time taking part in the event.

Colerain Township Officer Rob Bolt says the event provided a level of comradery.

“To let [residents] know that we’re here, we’re listening,” Officer Bolt explained. “We want to hear what they need, what we can do to help them.”

SWAT trucks, fire crews, and K9- officers educated and interacted with residents as the blue line family stepped back to appreciate the kindness that unfolded on National Night Out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Oakland Athletics' Sam Moll during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland,...
Reds make trade to bolster bullpen

Latest News

Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday
Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for photographers upon arrival at the special screening of...
M. Night Shyamalan movie to film in Cincinnati
Some believe the building, which is over 100 years old, is a part of Cincinnati’s history.
City council votes not to designate Hoffman School as historical site
Photos from the fire that destroyed Candace Tubbs' home in Evanston.
Tri-State activist who offered home as safe haven loses home in fire