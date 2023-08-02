Police departments, residents connect during National Night Out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve.

Officers say the event gives them and the community a chance to talk while enjoying fun activities.

“People need to understand that officers are more than just the individuals that respond,” explains Colerain Township Police Department Chief Edwin Cordie. “We have a lot of our different equipment here for them to see this is how we might respond, but I’m hoping they also see the person behind that as well. I mean it’s important for them to understand that our officers are not only the warriors that come out to these calls, but the guardians at heart that is there for them.”

Departments across the Tri-State hosted grill-outs, snow cones, bounce houses and games for the community, and relayed an important message.

“I always preach that community is the most important thing that we have as a police department with the community, so when we have that and it works, it’s great, but when it doesn’t, that’s when problems happen, and those are problems that we try to avoid,” says Officer Henry Boyd with the Colerain Township Police Department.

Tuesday’s National Night Out was special for the Colerain Township Police Department.

It was the department’s first time taking part in the event.

Colerain Township Officer Rob Bolt says the event provided a level of comradery.

“To let [residents] know that we’re here, we’re listening,” Officer Bolt explained. “We want to hear what they need, what we can do to help them.”

SWAT trucks, fire crews, and K9- officers educated and interacted with residents as the blue line family stepped back to appreciate the kindness that unfolded on National Night Out.

