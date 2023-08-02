Prosecutor: Man indicted for officer assault ‘wanted to kill a white officer’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County prosecutor announced the indictment Wednesday of a man charged with assaulting an officer at Sawyer Point Park last month.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Attorney Melissa Powers said Brandon Claiborne, 34, was indicted for one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault for attacking Cincinnati Police Officer Terry McGuffey on July 23.

According to investigators on the case, it was determined that Claiborne wanted to kill a white officer.

Court documents said Officer McGuffey responded to a report of a person exposing themselves at Sawyer Point. According to Powers, Officer McGuffey engaged in a brief conversation with Claiborne before Claiborne struck McGuffey in his face and wrestled him to the ground.

Claiborne took Officer McGuffey’s taser and baton and repeatedly beat him with it and attempted to gouge his eyes with his thumbs, according to the prosecutor.

“This vicious attack was nothing short of attempted murder of a police officer. Situations like this are the direct result of a growing anti-police movement that is dehumanizing law enforcement,” Powers said in a statement.

Powers continued, “It is a miracle Terry McGuffey survived and our thoughts are with him and his family. Enough is enough. We will do everything within the law to put this guy behind bars for as long as we can.”

According to Hamilton County Asst. Prosecutor Chris Wood, Claiborne is six-foot-five and weighs 300 pounds.

If convicted, Claiborne faces a maximum sentence of 22 to 27 and a half years in prison.

