Recent high school grad becomes hero for saving 4-year-old girl

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A recent high school grad is being hailed as a hero for saving a 4-year-old girl from drowning.

It was a normal summer afternoon by the pool when things took a turn for the worse.

Davey Allen was holding one of his children when he realized he did not see his 4-year-old daughter, Joselyn Allen.

“When I looked up, she wasn’t there,” recalls Davey. “My wife started screaming.”

The family’s Sunday pool day quickly became a parent’s worst nightmare.

Carolyn Jensing, the 18-year-old lifeguard on duty, spotted Joselyn.

“I saw her at the bottom of the pool, and I just like my heart definitely sunk in those moments,” Jensing says as she thinks back to what happened.

Davey says someone pulled his daughter out of the water as he rushed to find her.

“Honestly, when I ran over there originally, I expect her to be crying and she was just limp,” explains Davey. “She lost her pulse. She wasn’t breathing. She was clearly blue.”

Davey, a Marine veteran, took action to try to save his daughter.

He began CPR and the 18-year-old Jensing stepped in giving Joselyn mouth-to-mouth.

“I think two rounds of compressions and CPR,” recalls Jensing. “I saw her eyes rolling in the back of her head and she like took a big breath and started throwing up I’ve never been so excited to see a kid throw up before, but I was it was definitely a big relief.”

EMS took Joselyn to a hospital before she was transferred to Cincinnati Children’s. The 4-year-old spent the night there and was discharged the next day.

Davey says he appreciates Jensing’s helping in saving his daughter.

Jensing has only been a lifeguard for a few months and says her training came in handy.

Jensing will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall and plans to be a paramedic.

