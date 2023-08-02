Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Central Florida has become a hotspot for an ancient disease.

The area has reported some of the highest rates of leprosy in the nation, according to a research letter recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases

Central Florida accounted for 81% of the cases in Florida and nearly 1 out of 5 leprosy cases nationwide.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, leprosy is caused by a bacteria that attacks nerves under the skin.

Telltale symptoms include lesions and rashes that are numb or lack sensation.

Experts said they are not sure how the difficult-to-catch disease spreads but said it requires prolonged close contact with someone who has untreated leprosy over many months.

Roughly 95% of people’s immune systems are genetically programmed to resist it.

Leprosy is rare in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, just 159 cases of leprosy were reported nationwide in 2020 compared to 200,000 new cases around the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
Christopher Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest...
Man assaulted deputy while trying to run into burning home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers
Terrance Johnson
18-year-old killed in Newport remembered as fun, loving person
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees