Rescue owner arrested after 30 dogs found dead in freezers: Sheriff

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The dog rescue owner facing charges after nearly 100 dogs were seized and 30 were found dead in freezers at her animal rescue was arrested Wednesday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Rhonda Murphy, 60, is being charged with three counts of cruelty to a companion animal, but could face more as the investigation unfolds, Sheriff Jones said.

“I’ve never seen something like this in 46 years. Animals should never be treated like this. She will get her day in court. And we will be there. Her turn for being locked up now,” Jones told FOX19 NOW.

Murphy was picked up at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown Wednesday morning and is now being held in the Middletown Jail awaiting her arraignment.

Rhonda Murphy, 60, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found 100 dogs in cruel conditions and 30 dogs dead in her freezer. (Middletown City Jail)

Dog wardens with the sheriff’s office seized made the grisly discovery last week at Helping Hands for Furry Paws in Madison Township.

An investigation revealed that adult canines and puppies in varying stages of decomposition were found inside five refrigerators/freezers on two separate properties, deputies said. They also said that some of the refrigeration units were not in working condition.

After searching both properties, dog wardens described the main house as unlivable and said the animals were found in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

Deputies say the area housed adult dogs, some caged together, and that the odor inside was “strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath.”

The garage was not much better. Jones says dogs were living without ventilation or air conditioning with indoor temperatures almost reaching 90 degrees. Urine and fecal matter “filled” the cages and there was no food or water available.

“Neglect that rises to this horrific level of cruelty will never be tolerated in this county,” Sheriff Jones said last week. “If you can’t properly care for your animals, there are many agencies that will help. Otherwise, you will go to jail.”

All of the dogs are being evaluated and treated at Animal Friends Humane Society.

They will remain there until they are relinquished by the owner or removed by the court.

Here’s a look at some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Madison Township. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office removed them from the home and Animal Friends is working hard to care for 86 dogs they didn’t expect to have in their care. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/g5UV8QOyEx — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) July 28, 2023

The shelter is accepting donations to help cover the dogs’ medical bills, daily care and food. They are also accepting items such as puppy pads, bleach, laundry detergent, wet pate food and Science Diet brand dry food for adults and puppies.

Potential adopters can view the current adoptable animals and fill out an application on the Animal Friends Humane Society’s website.

