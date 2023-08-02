Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Rescue owner being taken into custody after 30 dogs found dead in freezers: Sheriff

30 dogs did not survive, the sheriff said.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio(WXIX) - The dog rescue owner facing charges after nearly 100 dogs were seized and 30 were found dead in freezers at her animal rescue is being taken into custody right now, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

“Rhonda Murphy is being picked up at Atrium (Medical Center in Middletown) and will be taken to Middletown PD,” the sheriff told FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.

Dog wardens with the sheriff’s office seized made the grisly discovery last week at Helping Hands for Furry Paws in Madison Township.

Murphy is charged with cruelty to animals, according to Middletown Municipal Court records.

An investigation revealed that adult canines and puppies in varying stages of decomposition were found inside five refrigerators/freezers on two separate properties, deputies said. They also said that some of the refrigeration units were not in working condition.

After searching both properties, dog wardens described the main house as unlivable and said the animals were found in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

“Neglect that rises to this horrific level of cruelty will never be tolerated in this county, Sheriff Jones said last week. “If you can’t properly care for your animals, there are many agencies that will help. Otherwise, you will go to jail.”

All of the dogs are being evaluated and treated at Animal Friends Humane Society.

They will remain there until they are relinquished by the owner or removed by the court.

The shelter is accepting donations to help cover the dogs’ medical bills, daily care and food. They are also accepting items such as puppy pads, bleach, laundry detergent, wet pate food and Science Diet brand dry food for adults and puppies.

Potential adopters can view the current adoptable animals and fill out an application on the Animal Friends Humane Society’s website.

