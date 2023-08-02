Want to see Lionel Messi play at TQL? This NKY restaurant is giving away 2 tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Argentinian restaurant in Covington is giving soccer fans the opportunity to win tickets to watch Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati go head-to-head this summer.

The Empanada Box, located at 212 W. Pike St., is giving away two tickets to a lucky fan to watch the legendary player from Argentina, Lionel Messi, play at TQL Stadium on Aug. 23.

When co-owners of The Empanada Box Diego, Fabiana and Lucas Nunez found out about Messi coming to play in Cincinnati, they were thrilled. Not only are they natives of Buenos Aires, Argentina, but they also have a picture hanging in their restaurant of the professional soccer player.

“It’s like two worlds colliding, our country’s soccer hero and FC Cincinnati playing on the same field right here in Cincinnati,” Diego said. “We felt like that was something to celebrate.”

In addition to giving away two tickets, The Empanada Box is offering customers a special combo meal of three themed empanadas and a yerba mate tea for just $10 from Aug. 6-20. The three empanadas included in the meal are the Buenos Aires, the Cinci Chili and the Miami empanadas.

The Empanada Box is giving away two tickets to see Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati play head-to-head on Aug. 23. (Provided by The Empanada Box)

“We are huge FC Cincinnati fans and are so excited for an opportunity to see our country’s hero take on our favorite team,” Diego said. “We want to share our excitement with others by giving away a set of tickets to the game and to celebrate by bringing together our new home Cincinnati, Miami, and our native city of Buenos Aires in a special combo.”

How to enter the contest

People can enter to win tickets through The Empanada Box Instagram page starting Aug. 6 until Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. The winner will be drawn at 10:30 a.m. on the last day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.