Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warmer but similar weather Wednesday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - August started with cool, dry and pleasant weather. The high at CVG was 82 with a low of 63. Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with a low of 62.

Wednesday we will see increasing clouds and dry weather with a high near normal of 86.

Rain chances return Thursday with scattered showers south of the Cincinnati area. Most models keep us dry but we could see a few of those showers in the Tri-State.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday we see a more significant chance for rain with a high in the upper 80s and higher humidity too. Rain will continue Monday.

