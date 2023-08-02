Woman hospitalized after being hit by Cincinnati police cruiser, crash report shows

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on July 29 after being hit by a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle in East Price Hill, according to a crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The woman was walking in a marked crosswalk on Elberon Avenue around 5 p.m. when she was hit by a 2015 Ford Explorer police cruiser, the report shows.

The CPD vehicle “failed to yield” as the driver turned left from W. 8th Street onto Elberon Avenue, the crash report explains.

The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the report.

The crash report did not say how fast the CPD cruiser was going when it hit the woman.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the crash is still under investigation, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

