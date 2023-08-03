Advocates rally for affordable housing outside Cincinnati City Hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people rallied Wednesday for a housing issue to be put on the November ballot in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Action for Housing Now is leading the charge, and they say they have more than enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

The group was outside City Hall calling for change to address what they call Cincinnati’s affordable housing crisis.

They also spoke in front of Cincinnati City Council.

“Housing is a human right,” declared local pastor Tyler Moquin-Lee. “We have a big issue in Cincinnati right now with people without a place to live, and you know, a society does better if everybody has a place to live. Crime rates decrease, economic activity increases, and it’s also just a way that we can care for our neighbors. It’s really really important.”

No word yet on what city leaders think of the petition or whether council members will vote to add it to the ballot.

