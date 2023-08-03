Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Advocates rally for affordable housing outside Cincinnati City Hall

Cincinnati Action for Housing Now is leading the charge, and they say they have more than...
Cincinnati Action for Housing Now is leading the charge, and they say they have more than enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people rallied Wednesday for a housing issue to be put on the November ballot in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Action for Housing Now is leading the charge, and they say they have more than enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

The group was outside City Hall calling for change to address what they call Cincinnati’s affordable housing crisis.

They also spoke in front of Cincinnati City Council.

“Housing is a human right,” declared local pastor Tyler Moquin-Lee. “We have a big issue in Cincinnati right now with people without a place to live, and you know, a society does better if everybody has a place to live. Crime rates decrease, economic activity increases, and it’s also just a way that we can care for our neighbors. It’s really really important.”

No word yet on what city leaders think of the petition or whether council members will vote to add it to the ballot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
Carolyn Jansing, the 18-year-old lifeguard on duty, says she spotted 4-year-old Joselyn Allen...
Recent high school grad becomes hero for saving 4-year-old girl

Latest News

The crash report did not say how fast the Cincinnati Police Department cruiser was going when...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by Cincinnati police cruiser, crash report shows
Adam Sandoval was able to reach his goal of raising more than $500,000 for the Wounded Warrior...
Man’s journey to help veterans takes him coast to coast
If there is a heavy rain event, that can cause runoff into the river of some bacteria and cause...
Ohio River samples show fluctuating E-Coli levels ahead of busy weekend
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Officer put on unpaid leave after arrest for child exploitation, voyeurism